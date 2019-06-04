Six-year-old child airlifted to hospital after collision in Port Perry
Emergency crews attend the scene of a collision in Port Perry near Reach Street and Old Simcoe Road on June 4, 2019.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
A six-year-old child has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital after a collision near Port Perry on Tuesday afternoon, Durham police say.
The incident occurred sometime before 6:30 p.m. near Reach Street and Old Simcoe Road.
According to Durham Regional Police, the collision involved a dump truck and a car.
The child was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Roads are closed while officers investigate the incident.