

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A six-year-old child has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital after a collision near Port Perry on Tuesday afternoon, Durham police say.

The incident occurred sometime before 6:30 p.m. near Reach Street and Old Simcoe Road.

According to Durham Regional Police, the collision involved a dump truck and a car.

The child was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Roads are closed while officers investigate the incident.