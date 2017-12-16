

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A six-year-old boy has been pronounced dead in hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Friday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The accident happened shortly before noon.

Police have said that that a silver vehicle was travelling eastbound on Highway 403 when it veered off the roadway near Mavis Road and struck a concrete pillar head-on.

A pregnant woman and adult male were also injured in the crash. They were rushed to hospital with serious injuries, though both are currently listed in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.