

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Six boys have been arrested after someone reported being chased by a group of people armed with a gun behind a Milton high school.

Bishop Reding Catholic Secondary School, on Main Street East, was placed on lockdown sometime after 12 p.m. after receiving what the school described as a “reported threat.”

About an hour later, Halton Regional Police confirmed that four youths had been detained in connection with the incident. Thirty minutes after that, police said a total of seven young people had been taken into custody.

Police later revealed that the lockdown at the school stemmed from a call they received from a victim who said they were being chased by a group of males with a gun behind the school.

“I don’t know the number of people who were being chased or the number of people chasing. I think it was a group THAT was being chased by a (another) group,” Const. Ryan Anderson said.

“That chase led them through Lions Sports Park and towards Milton Memorial Arena. The police investigation then led us back to the high school.”

Parents of students at that school were asked to stay clear of the area while police secured the scene.

Anderson said officers quickly located seven young males at the school and detained them. One of the boys has since been released. The other six remain in police custody.

Police allegedly seized a knife and two firearms at the scene; however, one of the guns was determined to be a replica, possibly an airsoft gun.

There was no word on charges. Police also could not say if those in custody are students at Bishop Reding.

“Anytime we’re finding weapons inside a school we’re very concerned. It’s not something we want to see and we take it very seriously,” Anderson said.

“We’ve been in contact with the school. I don’t know what their procedures will be in the coming days.”

The lockdown order was later lifted and students were released early so officers could comb the building for evidence.

Nearby schools Chris Hadfield Public school and St. Peter Catholic Elementary School were briefly placed on hold and secure, but those orders have since been lifted. Police said regular operations have resumed at those schools.

Bishop Reding has been place in lockdown mode due to a reported threat. The police are in the building conducting an investigation, and the perimeter of the school property has been secured. We will tweet with further information. — Bishop Reding (@BishopReding) January 10, 2019