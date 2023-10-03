Toronto

    • SIU invokes mandate after man, 22, seriously injured in crash with Peel police cruiser

    The scene of a collision between a 22-year-old man and Peel police can be seen above. (roitstudio/Instagram) The scene of a collision between a 22-year-old man and Peel police can be seen above. (roitstudio/Instagram)

    Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 22-year-old man was seriously injured in a collision involving Peel police officers in Mississauga on Monday morning.

    According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), a provincial arms-length agency that investigates police interactions resulting in serious injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault, the incident took place at approximately 10:15 a.m. in the area of Havenwood and Williamsport drives.

    Peel police attempted to stop a driver, believed to be operating a stolen vehicle, when there was a collision between the man and an officer, the SIU said.

    The man was arrested and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    In invoking its mandate, the SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case. One subject official and three witness officials have also been designated at this time, it said.

    The agency is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.

    The scene of a collision between a 22-year-old man and Peel police can be seen above. (roitstudio/Instagram)

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Liberal Greg Fergus makes history, elected first Black House Speaker

    Liberal MP Greg Fergus has been elected as the new Speaker of the House of Commons following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Fergus becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role, in the wake of Parliament facing international headline-grabbing acrimony.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News