TORONTO -- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a collision in Regent Park Friday morning that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the incident happened just before 8 a.m. on Parliament Street between Queen Street East and Shuter Street.

Officers have been tight-lipped regarding the details of the incident but said that a 40-year-old man was treated for a shoulder injury.

Speaking to CP24, a sergeant on scene said the collision happened after an officer attempted to stop what is believed to be a stolen vehicle that was travelling east along Shuter Street just west of Parliament Street. As the officer attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, it made a left turn northbound on Parliament Street and struck a hydro pole on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have beeen assigned to the case. Police have not released any further details on the incident.

The intersection remains closed as a result.

The Special Investigations Unit is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved a in a death, injury, or allegations of sexual assault.