SIU investigating after woman fatally struck on Hwy. 410 in Brampton
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 410 in Brampton early Saturday.
At around 7:40 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police said all southbound lanes of the busy highway were closed at Steeles Avenue for an investigation.
Police later confirmed a pedestrian had been fatally struck.
In a message posted to X, Peel Regional police said a female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate.
The SIU is an arm’s length provincial agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.
It was not immediately clear what actions by police prompted the SIU’s involvement in the case.
All southbound lanes of the highway are expected to remain closed at Steeles Avenue for several hours as police investigate, OPP said.
Peel police said the westbound lanes on Steeles Ave are also closed from West Drive to First Gulf Boulevard for the investigation.
