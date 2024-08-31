TORONTO
Toronto

SIU investigating after woman fatally struck on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

The closed southbound lanes of Hwy. 410 are pictured following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Saturday August 31, 2024. The closed southbound lanes of Hwy. 410 are pictured following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Saturday August 31, 2024.
Share

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 410 in Brampton early Saturday.

At around 7:40 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police said all southbound lanes of the busy highway were closed at Steeles Avenue for an investigation.

Police later confirmed a pedestrian had been fatally struck.

In a message posted to X, Peel Regional police said a female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an arm’s length provincial agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

It was not immediately clear what actions by police prompted the SIU’s involvement in the case.

All southbound lanes of the highway are expected to remain closed at Steeles Avenue for several hours as police investigate, OPP said.

Peel police said the westbound lanes on Steeles Ave are also closed from West Drive to First Gulf Boulevard for the investigation.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News