TORONTO
Toronto

    • SIU investigating after police cruiser strikes individual in Hamilton school parking lot

    A Hamilton police cruiser can be seen in this undated filed photo. A Hamilton police cruiser can be seen in this undated filed photo.
    Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has launched an investigation after a police cruiser collided with an individual in a Hamilton elementary school parking lot overnight.

    Hamilton police say the collision took place just after 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Central Elementary School on Hunter Street West.

    According to police, officers drove into the parking lot and collided with an individual, resulting in serious injuries.

    As a result, the SIU, which probes police interactions resulting in serious injury, sexual assault or death, has invoked its mandate and is investigating the incident.

    No further details were provided.

