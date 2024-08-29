SIU investigating after man seriously injured during arrest at Yonge-Dundas Square

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured during an arrest in downtown Toronto last weekend.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said it happened on the evening of Aug. 24 at Yonge-Dundas Square.

Toronto police officers saw a man walking in the area who fit the description of a motorcyclist they were investigating, the SIU said.

According to the police watchdog, when officers tried to arrest him, the man fled but was shortly “captured” and apprehended in the southwest corner of the square.

The SIU said the man complained of pain and was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a serious injury.

Earlier that night, a police officer was struck by a motorcyclist near the Rogers Centre. The officer tried to stop the motorcyclist who was observed earlier doing stunts.

Police said the motorcyclist fled and was later involved in a second collision. He again left the scene.

The motorcyclist has not been located. Police have released a video and photos of the rider in an effort to identify and arrest him.

The SIU said three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the Yonge-Dundas Square incident.

The watchdog, which investigates the conduct of police that resulted in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault, is asking anyone who witnessed the incident at Yonge-Dundas Square to call 1-800-787-8529 or submit evidence online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.