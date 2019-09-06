

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 27-year-old man has died after an incident in the southbound lanes of Highway 410 in Brampton this morning.

Peel Regional Police officers said they were originally called to Highway 410 south at Derry Road in Mississauga for reports of a vehicle on fire at 4:24 a.m.

Fire crews were called to the scene and at some point later a person was pronounced dead.

The exact circumstances of what transpired are not known.

SIU investigating after 27-year-old man falls to his death from overpass in Brampton. Further details to be released later this morning. Media scrum at scene around 11 a.m. — SIU (@SIUOntario) September 6, 2019

The OPP says southbound vehicle traffic is being forced off the highway at Derry Road.

The ramp from Steeles Avenue is also closed.

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate regarding this incident.

They are called to investigate any interaction between a member of the public and an Ontario police officer that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.