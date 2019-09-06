SIU investigating after 27-year-old man dies on Highway 410
The OPP says a person has died after an incident in the southbound lanes of Highway 410 that has prompted a closure. (CTV News Toronto)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 6:11AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 6, 2019 9:20AM EDT
A 27-year-old man has died after an incident in the southbound lanes of Highway 410 in Brampton this morning.
Peel Regional Police officers said they were originally called to Highway 410 south at Derry Road in Mississauga for reports of a vehicle on fire at 4:24 a.m.
Fire crews were called to the scene and at some point later a person was pronounced dead.
The exact circumstances of what transpired are not known.
The OPP says southbound vehicle traffic is being forced off the highway at Derry Road.
The ramp from Steeles Avenue is also closed.
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate regarding this incident.
They are called to investigate any interaction between a member of the public and an Ontario police officer that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.