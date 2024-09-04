SIU charges Toronto police officer with careless use of firearm

TORONTO
    The province’s police watchdog has charged a Toronto cop who fired his gun during a vehicle theft investigation in North York last year.

    Const. Andrew McDonald is facing one count of careless use of a firearm in connection with the Aug. 9, 2023, incident.

    According to Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Toronto police officers responded to a vehicle theft at around 5 a.m. that day.

    “In the area of a plaza on Underhill Drive, officers became involved in an incident with several vehicles, and one officer discharged his firearm,” the civilian agency said, noting that no one was hit by gunfire.

    In a news release on Wednesday, the SIU said Director Joseph Martino has “reasonable grounds” to believe the constable “committed a criminal offence” in relation to the shooting.

    McDonald is required to appear in a Toronto court on Oct. 3.

    “As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the SIU said.

    While no one was seriously injured in the incident, the SIU is also mandated to investigate the conduct of police that resulted in a firearm discharge.

