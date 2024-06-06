Simons, Eataly, and Nike will take over space previously occupied by Nordstorm at Eaton Centre

Quebec-based fashion retailer Simons, Italian marketplace Eataly, and a Nike flagship store are set to take over the massive vacant space previously occupied by Nordstrom at Toronto's Eaton Centre.

In a news release issued Thursday, Cadillac Fairview, which owns and manages the downtown mall, confirmed that Simons will open a new 110,000 square foot flagship store that will have street-level access and span across three levels of the shopping centre at Yonge and Dundas streets.

Eataly previously confirmed that it will be opening its fourth Toronto location at the site previously occupied by Nordstorm, which closed last year.

According to Cadillac Fairview, Eataly will occupy about 25,000 square feet of retail space over two levels of the Eaton Centre.

Nike also plans to relocate from level 1 of the mall to open a new 18,000 square-foot, two-level space near the Trinity Way entrance.

"At Cadillac Fairview, nothing is more important than creating a world-class shopping experience for our guests and we're thrilled to welcome these exciting clients to our flagship shopping centre in the heart of downtown Toronto," Sal Iacono, CEO at Cadillac Fairview, said in a written statement released Thursday.

The stores are expected to open sometime in 2025.