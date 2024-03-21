'Significant accumulating snow': Toronto to get hit with blast of winter Friday

It may be spring but it appears winter is not done with Toronto just yet.

In a special weather statement, Environment Canada is calling for five to 10 centimetres of snowfall in Toronto Friday morning through the evening.

“Light snow is expected to begin Friday morning, but should intensify late in the afternoon or late evening,” the advisory reads, adding the snow should subside sometime in the late evening.

The weather agency has low confidence in exact snowfall amounts at this time. While up to 10 centimetres of snow is possible, Environment Canada says “even higher amounts are possible for areas near Lake Ontario.” There may even be freezing rain in areas around Lake Erie, the agency adds.

Thursday saw a cold start to the day, with the temperature feeling like -17 C this morning. The evening is expected to hit a low of -9 C – although the wind chill will make it feel like -12 C overnight.

Northwest wind gusts of up to 40 km/h are expected to taper off late this evening.

CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter said another low will take aim at southern Ontario on Friday.

“Flurries amp up midday. Then, significant accumulating snow falls from the afternoon hours to early overnight,” he added.

“A slight warm up is expected on Saturday. So expect lots of melting and puddle jumping. Seasonably mild weather will eventually force its way back into the region by the middle of next week.”

Environment Canada is forecasting daytime highs of 7 C and 5 C on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.