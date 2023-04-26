Shouting match breaks out at Catholic school board meeting over raising Pride flag in GTA

Things got heated at a meeting of the York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) in Aurora Tuesday evening as attendees discussed raising the Pride flag at schools during Pride Month in June.

During the meeting, people opposed to the idea began shouting in the packed board room.

In a video posted to social media, parent Paolo De Buono is also seen being accosted by a loud, angry mob outside the meeting.

De Buono, who is a Catholic teacher in Toronto and has long-advocated for equal rights for LGBTQ students, made a five-minute deputation.

In a tweet, he said that he told those protesting the raising of the Pride flag that, “I am not afraid,” before being escorted into the board room by a school superintendent.

Security was called to clear any disruptors.

I was surrounded in the lobby by York Catholic parents against flying the Pride flag, & I told them:



“I am not afraid.”



(And then a York Region superintendent escorted me back into the board room.) pic.twitter.com/XAguY5UkMd — Paolo De Buono, 🌈 #BLM, MSc, JD, OCT (@misterdebuono) April 26, 2023

In a follow-up post, De Buono said he saw students “crying, in fear” as they “heard York Catholic community members shouting angrily from the lobby.”

“How can such a simple but important form of recognition, a Pride flag, cause so many in York Region to become so angry?,” he wrote.

Last night’s school board meeting was temporarily halted, but continued a short time later. The board did not vote on the Pride flag-raising issue.

CP24.com has reached out to YCDSB for comment, but has not yet heard back.