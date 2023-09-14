'Should never be happening': 2 men fight on Highway 401 in road rage incident, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police address a road rage incident that took place on Highway 401 on Sept. 12. (@OPP_HSD/X) Ontario Provincial Police address a road rage incident that took place on Highway 401 on Sept. 12. (@OPP_HSD/X)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News