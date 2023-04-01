Should cars be allowed in High Park? Public debate comes to a head

The city of Toronto has made High Park car-free during the course of the cherry blossom bloom. (CTVNews.ca) The city of Toronto has made High Park car-free during the course of the cherry blossom bloom. (CTVNews.ca)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Akwesasne: Bodies of two more migrants found, bring total dead to eight

Police say the bodies of eight migrants have been retrieved from the waters off the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne, straddling the Canada - U.S. border. The people whose bodies were recovered Thursday and Friday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton