Shots fired at Woodside Cinema, patrons inside: police

Patrons were inside a movie theatre when a suspect fired bullets at the business’ doors on Saturday night, police say.

According to police, reports of a shooting at the Woodside Cinema near Sandhurst Circle and McCowan Road came in at 10:30 p.m.

There were movie-goers inside the theatre at the time, however police say that there were no reported injuries.

Photos captured by CP24 shows at least seven suspected bullet marks on the theatre’s glass entry doors, along with additional damage to the building’s doorway.

Police attend a shooting at the Woodside Cinema on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (CP24)

It is unclear if all the damage comes from the alleged shooting on Saturday night.

Earlier this month, the movie theatre was evacuated due to a fire at its kiosk.

At the time, police told CTV News Toronto that the fire was caused by two unknown suspects who entered the theatre and lit an unknown package, causing the evacuation.

No injuries were reported.