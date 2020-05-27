Shooting in Toronto's east-end leaves man in critical condition
Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020 5:41PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:33PM EDT
A man is in hospital in critical condition after a shooting in the city's east end.
TORONTO -- An adult male has sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Toronto’s east-end Wednesday afternoon, police say.
The incident happened in the area of Main Street and Gerrard Street East, police said.
The victim was located by police suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and has since been transported to hospital via emergency run.
No suspect information has been released by police.