TORONTO -- Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Scarborough Saturday night that left two men injured.

Shortly after 6 p.m., two men suffering from gunshot wounds walked into a local hospital. Police say their injuries appear to be serious.

Police believe the shooting occurred near Beran Drive and Palacky Street, in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road.

There is no suspect information at this time.

“Because we’re working backwards in this investigation, we’re going to appeal to the community,” Insp. Kelly Skinner said.

“If they have any information to please call us at 416-808-2222 and to check your backyards if you’re in this area and to check your surveillance cameras to see if you have any footage.”