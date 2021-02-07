TORONTO -- A man is dead after a shooting in a parking lot in Scarborough Saturday evening.

Toronto police were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Gateforth Drive, east of Markham Road, shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Duty Insp. Don Theriault said officers located a man with serious gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene, he said.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Police said a firearm was located at the scene.

“We are in our earliest stage of the investigation. We are appealing to any witness to come forward,” Theriault said. “That would include anybody who may have seen what happened, who may have dashcam video or who has surveillance video from in the scene.”

No suspect information has been released.

Theriault said police are conducting another investigation after a man in his 30s walked into a hospital in the east end with gunshot wounds. His injuries are life-threatening, police said.

“We do not know at this point if those occurrences are related,” Theriault said.