Shooting in Niagara Falls leaves 1 person dead

One person has died after a shooting in Niagara Falls Monday evening.

The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. in a residential area near Epworth Circle and St. Lawrence Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a male victim suffering from life threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Few details have been released thus far, but police say their homicide unit is investigating.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been provided.