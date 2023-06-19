Shooting at Etobicoke apartment building leaves 1 dead: police

One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at an Etobicoke apartment building Monday night.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Avonhurst Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene where he was later pronounced deceased, according to police.

Insp. Suzanne Redman said a firearm was recovered and a suspect is in custody.

“There's no current threat to public safety,” she told reporters at the scene, adding that investigators believe the shooting took place inside one of the apartment units.

Insp. Suzanne Redman speaks to reporters at the scene of a deadly shooting at an Etobicoke apartment building on June 19, 2023.

It’s unclear if the suspect and victim were known to each other.

A homicide investigation is now underway.

No other details have been released by police at this time.