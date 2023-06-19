Shooting at Etobicoke apartment building leaves 1 dead: police

Toronto police respond to a deadly shooting in Etobicoke on June 19, 2023. Toronto police respond to a deadly shooting in Etobicoke on June 19, 2023.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton