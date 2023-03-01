Shelter in place lifted, 5th suspect remains outstanding in Niagara Region shooting

Four suspects are in police custody and a fifth remains outstanding following a shooting at a residence in Niagara Region.

The incident happened near Concession Road 6 and Wallandport Road in Wainfleet. Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said officers responded to a report of a shooting at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators allege five unknown men armed with firearms approached a residence and at least one shot was fired before the suspects fled the area. No injuries have been reported.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police asked residents to shelter in their homes “out of an abundance of safety.”

That order was lifted around 1 a.m. when NRPS said they concluded the search for the final suspect and would be providing an update on the investigation this morning.