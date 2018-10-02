

The Canadian Press





SASKATOON -- Sheepdogs drummer Sam Corbett says he's been diagnosed with cancer.

In a Facebook post, Corbett says the disease was caught early and has a survival rate of 96 per cent.

But he says he won't be able to join his Saskatoon-based band on tour in the United States and Europe.

Corbett didn't say what type of cancer he has, but notes that he had surgery over the summer to remove a tumour.

He says he began further treatment on Monday.

No shows will be cancelled, and other drummers will be substituted in.

The Sheepdogs are set to play New Orleans on Tuesday.