Shawn Mendes postpones world tour for three weeks to focus on his mental health
Shawn Mendes postpones world tour for three weeks to focus on his mental health
Shawn Mendes says he's pausing his world tour for three weeks to focus on his mental health.
The Pickering, Ont.-raised musician posted a statement on his Instagram account Friday night saying that a string of U.S. dates would be postponed so he can "heal and take care" of himself.
"I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family," he wrote Friday.
"After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point."
Mendes said he consulted his team and health professionals before making the call.
The Canadian pop singer began his Wonder world tour on June 27 in Portland, Ore., the first of more than 80 scheduled tour dates that wind through North America into the fall before heading to Europe in 2023.
His schedule had him playing numerous back-to-back nights in different cities with single-day breaks between many of the dates. The postponed U.S. shows have not yet been rescheduled.
Mendes is next scheduled to perform in his Toronto hometown on July 31.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID: China's Shanghai says new Omicron subvariant found
The city of Shanghai has discovered a COVID-19 case involving a new subvariant Omicron BA.5.2.1, an official told a briefing on Sunday, signaling the complications China faces to keep up with new mutations as it pursues its "zero-COVID" policy.
Shortage of doctors, nurses to be top concern at premiers' meeting in B.C.
Dr. Atul Kapur, a spokesman for the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, said premiers gathering at a meeting in Victoria on Monday and Tuesday need to prioritize the recruitment and retention of health-care professionals, and not just in the short-term.
Canada will return repaired gas turbine for Nord Stream 1 pipeline
Canada will return a repaired Russian turbine to Germany needed for maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Canada's minister of natural resources said in a statement on Saturday. The federal government is issuing a 'time-limited and revocable permit' to exempt the return of the turbine.
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
Russian attack on Ukraine apartment building leaves 15 dead
At least 15 people were killed when a Russian rocket hit an apartment building in the eastern Ukraine town of Chasiv Yar and more than 20 people may still be trapped in the rubble, officials said Sunday.
Rogers CEO says service back online for most customers, blames outage on 'network system failure'
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said 'pretty close to 100 per cent' of the company's network is back online following widespread outages on Friday, which he attributed to a network failure after a maintenance update.
Wild pigs: Tackling one of Canada's worst invasive species
With no signs of slowing down, wild pigs are considered by some to be one of the most destructive invasive species in Canada, and one expert says 'time is of the essence' in tackling the problem.
Trudeau apologizes for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials have formally apologized today for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
Dispelling period myths means having more inclusive conversations: advocate
With stigma still pervasive, one period literacy advocate says dispelling myths and misconceptions about menstruation will come by opening more doors to communication.
Montreal
-
Quebec releases new vaccine guidelines as 7th wave begins
Quebec public health has unveiled new vaccination guidelines for Quebecers as the province wades into its seventh pandemic wave.
-
Montreal and Laval paramedics to apply pressure tactics Monday
The emergency services paramedics' union, which covers the Montreal and Laval territories, will apply pressure tactics on Monday to protest against working conditions that it deems unacceptable.
-
Quebec police department partners with organization to support violent men
Richelieu-Saint Laurent police want to support violent men in learning better behaviours, and they are partnering with Entraide pour hommes (EPH) to work towards this goal.
London
-
'It was definitely chaotic': Rogers services restored for many following network outage
On Friday, the world halted for Rogers customers when the company experienced a nation-wide outage.
-
Londoners get filthy clean for Foam Fest
Londoners got wet and wild Saturday to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation.
-
How an increasingly popular supplement landed a man in the hospital
A British man's overdose on vitamin D is a cautionary tale for people who are considering adding supplements to their lives, according to a paper published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Case Reports.
Kitchener
-
Fire in downtown Kitchener closes intersection, causes power outage
The Kitchener Fire Department is responding to a fire in Downtown Kitchener that has resulted in road closures and a power outage.
-
-
'A complete write off': Rogers outage takes its toll on Waterloo Region
Some small businesses, hospitals, and residents of Waterloo Region are still feeling the lingering effects of the Rogers outage.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault kennel club hosts outdoor dog show
The Laird Fairgrounds in Echo Bay went to the dogs this weekend as people and their beloved pets competed in the first Canadian Kennel Club sanctioned dog show to be held in the area since the pandemic.
-
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
-
Families in North Bay release butterflies while remembering loved ones who’ve passed away
Families gathered at the North Bay's Kiwanis Bandshell waterfront this afternoon to release butterflies in honour of loved ones who have passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa
-
Family mourns the loss of young man killed in east-end crash
Family members are mourning the loss of a son, a brother, and a friend. Chad Andersen died in hospital after a collision in Ottawa's east end Thursday.
-
'I'm frustrated': Some Rogers customers in Ottawa without service for second day
Some Rogers customers spent Saturday without service for a second day, despite the telecom giant's assurances that the majority of people had their services back online.
-
One dead in fatal motorcycle crash in Lanark Highlands
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash west of Carleton Place.
Windsor
-
Damage pegged at $800K after fire in Walkerville
Heavy smoke could be seen in the Walkerville area as fire crews worked to extinguish a structure fire Saturday morning. The blaze resulted in three people being displaced and caused $800,000 in damages, according to fire and police officials.
-
Protesters march to show pro-choice support in Windsor in light of Roe v. Wade decision
A group of about 100 protesters marched along Windsor's waterfront to show their pro-choice support Saturday afternoon following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the United States.
-
How an increasingly popular supplement landed a man in the hospital
A British man's overdose on vitamin D is a cautionary tale for people who are considering adding supplements to their lives, according to a paper published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Case Reports.
Barrie
-
Mariposa Folk Festival sells out after return
Tudhope Park in Orillia was flooded with music lovers on Saturday as the Mariposa Folk Festival kicked off.
-
-
Barrie women compete in 'Amazing Race' type competition
Members of a social media group looking to connect with like-minded women battled it out on Saturday in a competition modelled after a popular reality show.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau apologizes for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials have formally apologized today for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
-
'It's a love, it's a passion': Thousands attend Moncton car show
Moncton's Centennial Park was transformed from a playground into a hot spot of nostalgia for thousands of car lovers at the Atlantic Nationals Automotive extravaganza.
-
Crews start clean-up after 600,000 litres of gas spilled at Cape Breton tank farm
The clean-up is underway at a fuel tank farm in Cape Breton after roughly 600,000 litres of gasoline spilled from a puncture in one of the tanks.
Calgary
-
Massive pancake breakfasts return to Calgary as thousands celebrate first weekend of Stampede
Western spirit is alive and well at Calgary's Chinook Centre on Saturday as thousands of people lined up for their share of free pancakes while enjoying all the fun Stampede has to offer.
-
Stampede shoots out of the gate with a 'Parade Friday' attendance record
More than 130,000 people attended the first full day of festivities at the Calgary Stampede, the city's premiere event.
-
Emergency crews called to scene of crash involving police vehicle
A civilian vehicle and a police vehicle have collided in an intersection near the town of Strathmore on Saturday afternoon, RCMP say.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers dealing with aftermath of Rogers outage
From issues paying rent to spending Saturday catching up on missed work – Winnipeggers are dealing with the consequences of a nationwide cell phone outage.
-
U of M astrophysics grad student pinpoints particles in 'Space Manatee'
A University of Manitoba (U of M) grad student has helped confirm theories about an unusually-shaped object in space more 18,000 light years away.
-
New road closures for July: City of Winnipeg
The City of Winnipeg is warning motorists of several major road closures over the next few weeks.
Vancouver
-
Surrey mother of 3 searching for living kidney donor
A Surrey woman and her family are searching for someone who could help give her a new lease on life.
-
Vancouver man did not allow dog to attack toddler, court finds
A B.C. man charged with allowing his dog to attack a toddler has been found not guilty, with a judge finding there was not enough evidence to prove the child was harmed or that the pup's owner was responsible.
-
1 person in critical condition after motorcycle crash closes Sea to Sky Highway southbound
A multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle sent one person to hospital in critical condition and stopped traffic on the Sea to Sky Highway for hours Saturday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
One year later: Investigation into Nicole Frenchman's disappearance continues
It's now been one year since family and friends last saw Nicole Frenchman.
-
'Heartbreaking': Thief steals thousands in memorabilia from local collectible store
Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from a local collectible and sports memorabilia store this week.
-
RCMP investigating fatal crash west of Edmonton
One person is dead, and two others are in hospital after a serious collision Saturday evening west of Edmonton.