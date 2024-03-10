TORONTO
    • Sexual assault suspect sought in Scarborough

    Toronto police are searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Scarborough. (Toronto Police Service) Toronto police are searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Scarborough. (Toronto Police Service)
    Toronto police are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in Scarborough.

    Officers said they were called to the area of Warden and Danforth avenues on Saturday afternoon at around 4:25 p.m.

    The suspect allegedly approached a woman who was sitting on her porch and engaged in a conversation with her.

    Police said he followed her into her home and allegedly sexually assaulted her before fleeing the area.

    He is described by police as being five-foot-four in his late 20s to early 30s with a thick build and short hair. Officers add he was wearing a grey hoodie and a toque.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

