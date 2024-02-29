TORONTO
Toronto

    • 'Severely emaciated': Toronto police launch animal cruelty investigation after finding dead dog in garbage bag

    Toronto police
    Share

    Police are seeking public assistance in an animal cruelty investigation after finding a deceased dog wrapped in a garbage bag in Scarborough.

    Officers found the dog “severely emaciated and malnourished” in the Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street area on Saturday.

    Police say that the dog is believed to be an American bulldog mix, and is light brown in colour with white markings on its head and snout.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ellis at 11046@tps.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News