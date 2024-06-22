Severe thunderstorm watch, rainfall warning end for Toronto

A severe thunderstorm watch and a rainfall warning previously issued for Toronto and others parts of the GTA Saturday have now ended.

Environment Canada issued the weather advisories earlier Saturday, warning of hazardous conditions, including wind gusts of up to 90 km/h, nickel to toonie-sized hail, and torrential downpours are possible.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the watch read. “Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

The national weather agency indicated that local rainfall amounts of near 50 mm were possible "over just a few hours," the rainfall warning read.