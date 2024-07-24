Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Toronto

Toronto and much of the surrounding area are under a severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued the alert just after 10 a.m. and said conditions are favourable for storms that could produce torrential downpours of 50 millimetres per hour and wind gusts of up to 90 km/h.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water,” the national weather agency said in the alert.

The rain is expected to start falling this afternoon and last into the evening.

Severe thunderstorm watches have also been issued for the Greater Toronto Area and much of south and southwestern Ontario. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Hamilton.

The storm comes a little over a week after Toronto’s record rainfall on Tuesday, when the city recorded nearly 100 mm of rain over the course of a few hours. Several of the city’s busiest roadways were also flooded at that time, forcing some drivers to abandon their vehicles.