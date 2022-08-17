Severe thunderstorm hits Toronto producing 'dime-size hail'

A pedestrian walks alongside businesses on a rainy day while wearing a protective mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette A pedestrian walks alongside businesses on a rainy day while wearing a protective mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump supporters' threats to judge spur democracy concerns

Hundreds of federal judges face the same task every day: review an affidavit submitted by federal agents and approve requests for a search warrant. But for U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the fallout from his decision to approve a search warrant has been far from routine.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton