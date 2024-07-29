TORONTO
Toronto

    • Several Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1

    Parking ticket
    Share

    The fines for a long list of parking offences in Toronto will increase starting Thursday.

    The City of Toronto issued a news release Monday, saying that it will increase parking fines for 123 offences to help “curb illegal parking, stopping and standing.”

    “Increasing fines can help reduce congestion by discouraging drivers from parking and stopping their vehicles in high-traffic areas and encouraging people to consider other modes of transportation such as walking, cycling or public transit to promote a smoother flow of traffic,” the city said.

    The city said included in the changes is that the fine for parking without paying at a parking meter will increase from $30 to $50, the parking of a prohibited vehicle on a bicycle path will increase from $60 to $200 and the fine for non-electric vehicles or electric vehicles parked and not actively charging in an electric charging stall will be $75.

    Toronto City Council approved the fines in April following a review by city staff.

    In their news release, the city reminded residents that it does not communicate parking violations or penalties of any kind via text message.

    “Residents are urged to treat such messages as fraudulent,” the city added.

    A full list of the fine changes are available here.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News