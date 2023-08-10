Several people in hospital after collision in Markham
Several people are being transported to hospital after a collision in Markham Thursday morning.
Toronto police said the incident happened at Steeles Avenue East and McCowan Road.
At the moment, officers say the extent of injuries is unknown.
Traffic will be blocked in both directions on Steeles Ave.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada issues advisory against non-essential travel to Maui due to wildfires
Due to rapidly-spreading wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, Global Affairs Canada has issued an advisory against non-essential travel to the island.
'Death cap' mushrooms at centre of Australian triple homicide case also found in Canada
The deadly mushroom at the centre of a triple homicide investigation in Australia can also be found in Canada.
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
DEVELOPING | Wildfires tearing through parts of Hawaii have killed at least 36 people. Follow live updates
Follow live updates about wildfires that are racing across part of Maui in Hawaii, destroying sections of a historic town on the island and forcing some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them.
WATCH | Bombshell Greenbelt report: One-on-one with Ontario's auditor general
Ont. Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk spoke CTV News Channel in a one-on-one interview to discuss some of her key findings from the 'Special Report on Changes to the Greenbelt.'
opinion | Aging U.S. politicians' precarious hold on political power reaches a tipping point: analyst
Ceding political power to younger generations is one of the most gracious acts a leader can display, writes political analyst Eric Ham in a column for CTVNews.ca. But these days, health challenges, physical and mental debilitation -- brought on by age -- are not seeing some Washington politicians hasten for the exit.
B.C. woman bombarded by Amazon deliveries she didn't order
A woman who lives in Langley, B.C., has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.
Police using social media accounts as Meta begins blocking news for Canadians
Police services across Canada are grappling with how they will relay emergency information, including breaking news and details of missing persons, once Meta begins permanently removing news from its social media platforms.
Montreal
A new COVID-19 variant is spreading in Quebec—here is the latest guidance
The latest variant of COVID-19 is making a growing appearance in Quebec. EG.5, also nicknamed ‘Eris,’ now represents the highest percentage of reported cases, according to Quebec’s public health institute (INSPQ).
Caught on camera: Man chucks construction cones off West Island road
An unusual case of apparent road rage in Montreal’s West Island is gaining a lot of traction online.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Possibility of severe thunderstorms in Montreal Thursday afternoon
After a brief stint of sunshine, parts of southern Quebec are under yet another severe thunderstorm watch Thursday morning, including Montreal.
London
Police officer bit, 40-year-old man charged
Charges have been laid after an incident where a police officer received minor injuries.
16-year-old identified as victim of 'suspicious death' in London
As previously reported, police were called to the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road on Wednesday evening where they found the boy with life-threatening-injuries — he later died in hospital.
Sweeping changes are coming to London's curbside waste collection. Here's what you need to know
Sweeping changes are coming to how London households dispose of their trash.
Kitchener
Collision involving a hydro pole shuts down section of a Kitchener road
A section of Wabanaki Drive in Kitchener is closed after a vehicle struck a hydro pole in the area.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Stratford, Ont. police officer charged with assault
Ontario’s police watchdog has charged a Stratford police officer in connection to the arrest of 35-year-old man in February.
Waterloo Region and Wellington County under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Waterloo Region and Wellington County with heavy rain, high winds and hail possible today.
Northern Ontario
Private plane crashes in northern Ont., no injuries reported
Ontario Provincial Police are on the scene of a plane crash at the airport in Moosonee.
Fiancé of Sudbury murder victim seeks help with funeral costs
The fiancé of a man shot and killed in Sudbury last weekend is seeking help with funeral and other costs.
Ottawa
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING | Severe thunderstorms could bring 40 to 75 mm of rain to Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa, warning the capital could see 30 to 40 mm of rain, hail and strong wind gusts.
OTTAWA TRAFFIC
OTTAWA TRAFFIC | Here's what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure in central Ottawa this weekend.
Investigation into housing minister's chief of staff after scathing Greenbelt report being considered
Ontario's integrity commissioner is reviewing a request to investigate the way the housing minister's chief of staff handled opening Greenbelt land to development.
Windsor
Just one beach not recommended for swimming
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has listed just one beach not same for swimming due to this week's test results.
-
Police said emergency services responded to the westbound lanes near the 69 kilometer marker just after 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 6.
-
Lisa Gretzky is reacting to a report from Ontario’s Auditor General that the provincial government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” lacked transparency and failed to consider environmental, agricultural and financial impacts
Barrie
OPP officers save woman from drowning in Collingwood
Ontario Provincial Police officers are credited with saving a woman from drowning in Collingwood.
-
Environment Canada is cautioning that conditions are favourable for developing dangerous thunderstorms that may produce strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.
-
Barrie residents can register for fall recreation and culture programming on Aug. 15.
Atlantic
N.S. premier mulls letting towns issue flood alerts as expert sees wider problems
Nova Scotia's premier is mulling letting small towns issue emergency alerts during flooding events, but one expert says there are wider problems behind the province's flood preparedness.
-
N.S. RCMP says the two men wanted for an attempted murder in Eskasoni have been arrested and are in custody.
-
The province of Nova Scotia is still unsure of how widespread the MOVEit security breach is, nearly two-and-a-half months after first becoming aware of the issue.
Calgary
'So tragic': Former Calgary woman caught in midst of Maui wildfires
A former Calgary woman and her husband living on Maui say the devastating wildfires have been a "nightmare" for residents and firefighters alike.
-
A prayer of thanks planned for 10 men injured in a massive house explosion in late March has been delayed after three survivors met setbacks in their recovery.
-
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault released draft regulations Thursday that are designed to clean Canada's electricity grid in an affordable way by 2035.
Winnipeg
'It is a concern': The health impacts of the ongoing liquor strike
Limited hours and closed Manitoba Liquor Mart locations are a cause for concern for Manitobans who have alcohol dependencies.
-
A woman in St. Vital put her green thumb to work after she was frustrated with potholes on her street.
-
A derailed train car crashed into an overpass in Brandon in the early morning hours of Thursday
Vancouver
In-N-Out pop-up coming to Metro Vancouver for 1 day next month
A beloved U.S. burger chain will be available in Metro Vancouver for one day only next month, organizers of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In confirmed Wednesday.
-
A large fire completely destroyed at least four homes in Surrey's Clayton neighbourhood Wednesday night.
-
A B.C. Supreme Court justice has given medical staff at a downtown Vancouver hospital permission to remove a 65-year-old man from life support, against the wishes of his two daughters.
Edmonton
Alberta teacher charged with more sex offences in Florida teen case
An Alberta teacher who was previously charged with child luring and child pornography charges is facing additional charges.
-
Fifty-six cats were seized from a home in central Edmonton on Wednesday, the city says.
-
Two B.C. men are accused of kidnapping a Grande Prairie, Alta., resident.