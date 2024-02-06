Service resumes at GO station west of Toronto after suspicious package found
Service has resumed at Bronte GO Station in Oakville, Ont. after a suspicious package was found on the platform Tuesday morning.
Metrolinx said they were notified of the police investigation just before 6 a.m. and the station was completely shut down as a result.
No trains or buses were able to move through the area for at least three hours during the morning rush hour. In an update, Metrolinx said Halton police had completed its investigastion and the station was now open.
Earlier in the day, Halton police said its explosive disposal unit was on scene. Investigators have since determined that the suspicious package was not “explosive in nature.”
