TORONTO -- A sentencing hearing will begin this morning for the off-duty Toronto cop convicted in the beating of Dafonte Miller.

The officer, Const. Michael Theriault, and his younger brother Christian were both charged with aggravated assault and obstruction of justice in connection with the violent incident in Whitby in December 2016 that left Miller blind in one eye.

A judge-alone trial was held for both men in the fall of 2019 and in June, Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca acquitted Christian Theriault of all charges and found Michael Theriault guilty of the lesser charge of assault.

In his decision, Di Luca said that while the brothers may have acted in self-defence during some of their interaction with Miller, eventually the 19-year-old began to retreat.

Di Luca found that Michael Theriault was not acting in self-defence or trying to make a lawful arrest when he struck Miller in the face with a four-foot long metal pipe near the end of the altercation, after his eye had already been damaged.

For this reason, Theriault was only found guilty of simple assault rather than aggravated assault.

Miller suffered severe injuries following the assault., including what the judge previously described as a "horrific eye injury."

His left eye was dislodged from its socket and split in four and after multiple surgeries, it could not be saved.

Miller now wears a prosthetic.

Theriault, who was suspended from the Toronto Police Service in July 2017, is currently out on bail as he awaits sentencing.

An assault conviction carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Sentencing arguments and victim impact statements are expected to be presented to the court at today’s hearing, which will get underway at 9:30 a.m.

The judge is not expected to deliver his decision today but will release it at a later date.

Theriault’s lawyers previously filed an application to toss out the conviction, arguing that the trial judge “lacked jurisdiction" to convict their client on the simple assault charge.

The application was subsequently dismissed.

Last month, interim Toronto Police Chief James Ramer issued a public apology for the police service's handling of the case.

The apology came following the release of an Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) report that found Toronto police were wrong not to notify the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) on the night of Miller's assault.

"We made the wrong decision that night," Ramer said. “As a result of that decision, trust has been broken between the police, Dafonte Miller and the broader community. For that, on behalf of the Toronto Police Service, I want to apologize."

In a statement released the following day, Miller said he received the OIPRD report minutes before the apology and suggested that the police service's response was a "public relations exercise" that did "nothing to build bridges.

-With files from The Canadian Press