TORONTO -- A new survey by the Travel Health Insurance Association of Canada suggests that one of the most dangerous things to do during the holidays is to pose precariously while taking selfies.

According to the survey, 13 per cent of respondents have been injured while posing for selfies, and that number jumps to 18 per cemt for millennials.

The survey also found that some people don't realize taking part in risky activities or being intoxicated could void their policy if they get injured.

Twenty per cent of respondents admitted in the survey to consuming more than five drinks in two hours while on holidays.

“We were surprised to see that that many Canadians have participated in binge drinking” said Will McAleer, the Executive Director of The Travel Health Insurance Association of Canada.

While you are allowed to carry a small amount of marijuana when traveling within Canada, you're not allowed to have cannabis when traveling outside the country.

Because a domestic flight could be diverted to land in the United States, the association says people should think twice before taking pot on any flight.

“Our advice to be safe is if you puff it don't pack it,” McAleer said.

While 54 per cent of Canadians plan to travel somewhere this winter, 26 per cent of Canadians are unsure of their coverage when they travel, the study found.

The association says that people need to purchase the right coverage and know their health condition.

Last week, CTV News Toronto reported about a Toronto couple who went on an Alaskan cruise without travel health insurance. When the woman became ill on the ship, she was asked to get off at the next port to go to a hospital and was not allowed back on the ship.

CTV News Toronto also reported on a Mississauga man who had a heart attack while in Las Vegas. His travel insurance was denied because he had pre-existing conditions. His hospital bill came to more than $800,000, which he is expected to pay.

McAleer says his association wants to get the word out that everyone should buy medical insurance to be protected when traveling.

“Over 95 per cent of all claims submitted are paid out so our goal is to try and get it to 100 per cent.”

On Jan. 1, 2020, travel medical insurance will no longer be covered by OHIP.

The online survey was conducted in October 2019 and polled 1,053 respondents.