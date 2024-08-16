TORONTO
Toronto

    • Seiya Suzuki hits a game-ending single as the Chicago Cubs top the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5

    Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yariel Rodriguez reacts after giving up a solo home run to Chicago Cubs' Miguel Amaya during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yariel Rodriguez reacts after giving up a solo home run to Chicago Cubs' Miguel Amaya during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Share
    CHICAGO -

    Seiya Suzuki hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Friday.

    Ian Happ began the 10th on second as the automatic runner. Chad Green (3-3) walked Michael Busch before Suzuki lined a 2-2 pitch into left field.

    Happ scored easily to give Chicago a sorely needed victory after it blew a 5-2 lead in the ninth. The Cubs had dropped three in a row in a sweep at Cleveland.

    Happ, Cody Bellinger, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Miguel Amaya homered for Chicago, and Tyson Miller (4-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

    Last-place Toronto had won three in a row and five of seven overall. It was coming off a three-game sweep at the Angels.

    The Blue Jays were down 5-2 when they loaded the bases against Héctor Neris with one out in the ninth. Will Wagner scored on a balk before Leo Jiménez struck out swinging. George Springer followed with a tying triple off the wall in left.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News