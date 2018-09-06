

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Investigators have released some surveillance footage of three males believed to be involved in a shooting in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills Mall last week.

On Aug. 28, just after 7 p.m., police say they were called to the parking lot of the mall, south of Rutherford Road and east of Highway 400, for a report of shots fired.

By the time police arrived, three male suspects and a victim had all fled in vehicles, witnesses said.

A short time later, a man suffering from a gunshot wound showed up a Toronto hospital for treatment.

His injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

The victim, later identified as a 22-year-old Toronto man, was allegedly in possession for a firearm at the time of the incident and was charged with weapons offences.

It is alleged he pointed the firearm during the encounter where he was shot.

On Thursday, police released surveillance camera footage of three males wanted in connection to the shooting, as well as an image of the vehicle they fled in, believed to be a Hyundai sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141.