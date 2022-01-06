Advertisement
Section of Yonge Street closed downtown due to water main break, possible sinkhole
Published Thursday, January 6, 2022 7:54AM EST
A section of Yonge Street is closed downtown due to a water main break and possible sinkhole.
Police say officers are on scene of a water main break near Yonge and Church streets.
Water is pooling on the busy downtown street and police are warning of a sinkhole developing.
Yonge Street is currently closed between Aylmer Avenue and Church Street and TTC buses are diverting around the area.