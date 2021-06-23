TORONTO -- A second person has been charged in connection with an allegedly homophobic violent assault at the Toronto Island earlier this month.

The incident took place on June 5 around 11:30 p.m. as two people were walking to the ferry docks. The victim, identified as 24-year-old David Gomez, and an unidentified 27-year-old woman became involved in a disagreement with a group of people when a man allegedly made a homophobic comment.

It is alleged that a woman grabbed one of the victims before two men assaulted Gomez by punching and kicking him.

Following the incident, Gomez told CTV news Toronto that he was “knocked unconscious and nearly beat to death.”

“I was dragged around, kicked and punched in the face.”

Polie said on Saturday that Toronto resident Elijah McGibbon, 24, was charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident. Police also said that the case was “complex” and that the investigation was ongoing.

On Wednesday, investigators announced that a second person had been charged, adding that the suspect turned himself in to the authorities that morning.

Toronto resident Felix Tauveron has been charged with aggravated assault and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 4.

The charges against both suspects have not been proven in court.

Police reiterated on Wednesday that there is still an “active investigation” into the assault and that anyone with information should contact reach out to the authorities or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.