Second man dies in hospital after three-car crash in Mississauga

    A second man has died following a three-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Thursday night, Peel Regional Police have confirmed.

    The collision occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue.

    Police previously said that the driver of one of the vehicles involved, a white Audi, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the same vehicle was rushed to hospital in critical condition but was subsequently pronounced dead, police said Friday.

    The cause of the collision is unknown, and police said all the vehicles involved remained at the scene.

    With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar

