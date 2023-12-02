Search for runaway kangaroo in Ontario continues

The search continues for the kangaroo that is hopping around somewhere in Ontario after it escaped zoo handlers from a transport truck Thursday night.

The marsupial, one of two that were in the process of being transferred to a Quebec zoo, “jumped over” the handlers’ heads as it escaped from the Oshawa Zoo and Fun Farm.

Cameron Preyde, the zoo’s supervisor, told CTV News Saturday that they are using drones and thermal imaging technology to scour the area to find it.

“We’ve got about 40 people that are on our standby list ready to come out as soon as we get eyes on this thing,” Preyde said. “Right now, we don’t know where it is, so we’re asking the community if you do happen to see it, please don’t approach the animal.”

The kangaroo isn’t “terribly aggressive,” since Preyde explained it is female, but he said it would run away if people did try to get close.

“That’s really kind of what we don’t what. We’d rather just have eyes on it so we know where it is, and then we can develop a plan based on this situation then,” Preyde said.

According to the supervisor, the Toronto Zoo is helping out as it will be providing a tranquilizer gun to subdue the animal once it’s found.

“If we are able to see it, and it is in a field, that’s when we will be getting in touch with the Toronto Zoo,” Preyde said. “They would come out with a trained person that knows how to use a tranquilizer gun, and if we can get a tranq dart into it and get it down, then at least we’ll know that it’s safe.

“That’s not the ideal situation, but that’s really where we’re at, at this point,” Preyde said.

Durham police said Friday the kangaroo sighting was reported missing at around 7:45 a.m. Friday morning, but responding officers were unable to find the animal and cleared the scene.

“What I can tell you is that yesterday evening, a delivery driver en route to Quebec with two kangaroos made a pit stop at the Oshawa Zoo to let the kangaroos stretch their legs,” Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss said in an email to CTV News.

“Unfortunately, during this break, one of the kangaroos managed to escape and has been sighted multiple times today.”

The kangaroo was last seen on Winchester Road, about three kilometres south of the zoo, at around 3 p.m. on Friday, with volunteers saying they received about 30 sightings of the animal.

Preyde asks anyone who sees the marsupial to contact Team Chelsea at 905-666-4676.

With files from Abby O’Brien