Search for runaway kangaroo in Ontario continues
The search continues for the kangaroo that is hopping around somewhere in Ontario after it escaped zoo handlers from a transport truck Thursday night.
The marsupial, one of two that were in the process of being transferred to a Quebec zoo, “jumped over” the handlers’ heads as it escaped from the Oshawa Zoo and Fun Farm.
Cameron Preyde, the zoo’s supervisor, told CTV News Saturday that they are using drones and thermal imaging technology to scour the area to find it.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“We’ve got about 40 people that are on our standby list ready to come out as soon as we get eyes on this thing,” Preyde said. “Right now, we don’t know where it is, so we’re asking the community if you do happen to see it, please don’t approach the animal.”
The kangaroo isn’t “terribly aggressive,” since Preyde explained it is female, but he said it would run away if people did try to get close.
“That’s really kind of what we don’t what. We’d rather just have eyes on it so we know where it is, and then we can develop a plan based on this situation then,” Preyde said.
According to the supervisor, the Toronto Zoo is helping out as it will be providing a tranquilizer gun to subdue the animal once it’s found.
“If we are able to see it, and it is in a field, that’s when we will be getting in touch with the Toronto Zoo,” Preyde said. “They would come out with a trained person that knows how to use a tranquilizer gun, and if we can get a tranq dart into it and get it down, then at least we’ll know that it’s safe.
“That’s not the ideal situation, but that’s really where we’re at, at this point,” Preyde said.
Durham police said Friday the kangaroo sighting was reported missing at around 7:45 a.m. Friday morning, but responding officers were unable to find the animal and cleared the scene.
“What I can tell you is that yesterday evening, a delivery driver en route to Quebec with two kangaroos made a pit stop at the Oshawa Zoo to let the kangaroos stretch their legs,” Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss said in an email to CTV News.
“Unfortunately, during this break, one of the kangaroos managed to escape and has been sighted multiple times today.”
The kangaroo was last seen on Winchester Road, about three kilometres south of the zoo, at around 3 p.m. on Friday, with volunteers saying they received about 30 sightings of the animal.
Preyde asks anyone who sees the marsupial to contact Team Chelsea at 905-666-4676.
With files from Abby O’Brien
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Who are the Ontario Liberal leadership candidates and what did they promise?
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Big, dark canvas of despair': Rick Hansen speaks on how his mindset changed after being paralyzed
Rick Hansen's life changed the day he was told he'd never walk again, but instead of letting his disability stand in his way, he became an advocate for accessibility rights and a Paralympic Athlete. Here's how that happened.
Sandie Rinaldo: Rick Hansen marks the 50th anniversary of his life-changing accident by visiting the scene
Rick Hansen lost the use of his legs in a truck accident when he was just 15 years old, CTV National News anchor, Sandie Rinaldo interviewed him recently while visiting the place where his life changed irrevocably.
Search for runaway kangaroo in Ontario continues
The search continues for the kangaroo that is hopping around somewhere in Ontario after it escaped zoo handlers from a transport truck Thursday night.
7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off the southern Philippines and a tsunami warning is issued
A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Saturday off the cost of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao and Philippine authorities issued a tsunami warning.
'Every tool at our disposal': Lawyers submit amended application to challenge Sask. pronoun legislation
LGBTQ2S+ advocates are not backing down in their legal fight against the Sask. Party’s Parents’ Bill of Rights, submitting an amended application against the legislation on Friday evening.
Amid housing crisis, decrepit N.L. jail seen as preferable to living on the street
Michael Keough has to pause in the middle of his phone call from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest jail to cough and wipe his eyes -- there's black mould on the wall where the phones are, he explains, and it irritates him after a while.
Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders
Israel pounded targets in the crowded southern half of the Gaza Strip on Saturday and ordered more neighborhoods designated for attack to evacuate, driving up the death toll even as the United States and others urged it to do more to protect Gaza civilians a day after a truce collapsed.
Protester critically injured after setting self on fire outside Israeli consulate in Atlanta
A protester was in critical condition Friday after setting themself on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta, authorities said. A security guard who tried to intervene was also injured.
Teen girls are being victimized by deepfake nudes. One family is pushing for more protections
A mother and her 14-year-old daughter are advocating for better protections for victims after AI-generated nude images of the teen and other female classmates were circulated at a high school in New Jersey.
Montreal
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge to be reduced to one lane each way for weeks: MTQ
Traffic on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction "for several weeks" as of Friday night, Quebec's transport ministry has confirmed. The eastbound portion of the bridge will be completely closed for about an hour starting at 11 p.m. Friday to redirect the lanes.
-
Que. teachers' union to make counter-offer, indefinite strike continues
FAE's indefinite strike will continue. Union heads say they've submitted a counter-offer to Quebec as the widespread education walkout stretched into its seventh day.
-
Non-binary Quebecer ends hunger strike to put 'X' marker on health cards
After 12 days on hunger strike, Alexe Frédéric Migneault feels they have won a round in their battle against Quebec's health insurance board and is ending their fast.
London
-
One dead, one in hospital after vehicle crashes into Lake Ontario
A man is dead and another is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into Lake Ontario early on Saturday morning.
-
Rain, rain go away: Soggy start to December for the Forest City
As the calendar finally flips over into December and Londoners prepare to deck the halls, residents will be hopefully keeping their rain jackets and umbrellas within reach.
-
New multi-million dollar London medical supply plant fits like a glove
Medical supply manufacturer Medicom announced it will build a $165 million plant in London to produce medical grade nitrile gloves — the first plant of its kind in Canada.
Kitchener
-
Alleged victims speak out after a Waterloo, Ont. man posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of millions
Several women have come forward claiming they were victims of a romance scam by a Waterloo, Ont. man. Police believe he allegedly defrauded dozens of women out of more than $2 million over 15 years.
-
Male arrested after allegedly shooting at police in Six Nations
Police in Six Nations of the Grand River say no one was hurt after a male barricaded himself inside a home and shot at police.
-
Falcon box comes down as CTV tower removed
The transmission tower beside CTV Kitchener’s old station has been fully dismantled.
Northern Ontario
-
How to watch the 2023 CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon
Once again, the annual Sudbury tradition of the CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon returns Saturday, Dec. 2 and is marking a major milestone with its 75th anniversary this year.
-
One dead, one in hospital after vehicle crashes into Lake Ontario
A man is dead and another is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into Lake Ontario early on Saturday morning.
-
Sudbury Wacky Wings owner ‘heartbroken’ restaurant being expropriated, vows to reopen
While he’s a big supporter of what the city has planned for downtown, the owner of Wacky Wings on Shaughnessy Street says he and his staff are “heartbroken” they are being forced out of their location.
Ottawa
-
Man rescued from Rideau Canal in critical condition
Ottawa Fire Services says a man was rescued from the Rideau Canal Saturday morning.
-
A snowy weekend in Ottawa with a storm on the way
It's a snowy start to the weekend in Ottawa with a few centimetres in the forecast for Saturday and more coming at the start of the work week.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in connection with missing person case in Sharbot Lake, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have announced a murder charge in connection with a missing person case in Sharbot Lake.
Windsor
-
One dead, one in hospital after vehicle crashes into Lake Ontario
A man is dead and another is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into Lake Ontario early on Saturday morning.
-
Man facing charges after pouring beer over woman, her electronics: Chatham-Kent police
A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly poured beer over a woman and her electronics during a domestic dispute in Chatham on Friday night.
-
Few grinches in Windsor — residents most excited for the holidays, survey says
A new survey suggests Windsor is the Canadian city most excited for Christmas as a number of holiday events and festivals take place this weekend.
Barrie
-
Barrie police inspector faces discreditable conduct charge following OPP investigation
A senior Barrie police officer is facing a charge of discreditable conduct following a recent investigation conducted by provincial police.
-
OPP investigates deadly assault at Orillia long-term care facility
Provincial police are investigating the death of a resident at a long-term care facility in Orillia.
-
2 men and one child not properly secured in seat seriously injured in collision, both drivers charged
A child was rushed to a hospital after police say he wasn't properly secured in his seat when the SUV he was a passenger in was involved in a collision.
Atlantic
-
The 60th Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon
Hosted and produced by CTV on-air and off-air staff, the Christmas Daddies Telethon, with broadcast time donated by CTV, helps provide a better holiday season for some Maritime children.
-
Police investigating report of gunshots in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of possible gun shots in Dartmouth, Friday night.
-
3 youths arrested after irritant sprayed inside Halifax-area school
Three youths were arrested after an irritant was sprayed Friday morning at a school in the Halifax area.
Calgary
-
Sold-out crowd donates close to 4K teddy bears, 1K toques as Hurricanes drop 3-1 decision to Blades in Lethbridge
The Lethbridge Hurricanes collected close to 4,000 teddy bears and almost 1,000 toques but not a victory Friday as they dropped a 3-1 decision to the Saskatoon Blades at Enmax Centre.
-
Serious vehicle collision on Highway 3 shuts down part of highway
Coaldale RCMP and emergency responders are on scene at a serious vehicle collision that took place early Saturday morning on Highway 3 between Range Road 224 and Township road 92.
-
7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off the southern Philippines and a tsunami warning is issued
A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Saturday off the cost of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao and Philippine authorities issued a tsunami warning.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg casino workers vote in favour of strike
Members of Unifor Local 144 working at Winnipeg's three casinos have voted in favour of potential strike action if they can't sign a new contract by the end of this month.
-
Manitoba government expands planned gas-tax holiday after criticism
The Manitoba government is broadening its plan for a fuel tax holiday after receiving criticism from farm groups, snowmobilers and the Opposition Progressive Conservatives.
-
7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off the southern Philippines and a tsunami warning is issued
A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Saturday off the cost of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao and Philippine authorities issued a tsunami warning.
Vancouver
-
Sole survivor of Sea to Sky Highway crash on how faith, community are helping her unimaginable grief
Iris Paguia-Portillo was in the front passenger seat, and her brother James and two-year-old daughter Natalia in the back seat on their late night drive home from a church gathering on Nov. 26. Just 20 minutes from their Whistler home, she heard her husband Josefat Portillo scream as their car hit black ice and struck a tree.
-
City of Coquitlam requiring developer to hire 3rd-party engineer after shoring wall collapse
The City of Coquitlam has ordered the developer behind a construction project on Foster Avenue that suffered a catastrophic, caught-on-camera collapse Wednesday to hire a third-party geotechnical engineer as it works to remediate the site.
-
Highway 1 widening project to take years longer, cost $140M more than expected
Frustration is growing over a major traffic bottleneck on Highway 1 through Langley.
Edmonton
-
1 person in serious condition after being struck by semi at Gasoline Alley
One person is in serious condition after being struck by a semi-truck on the QE II Highway at Gasoline Alley Friday, just south of Red Deer.
-
Devon, Alta., town council will seek to disqualify Anita Fisher following jail sentence
An elected official for the Town of Devon should be kicked out of her council seat, the town's mayor said Friday, the day after she was sentenced to 120 days in jail.
-
Don't ignore us: Backed by pope, poorer nations use COP28 summit to press rich world on climate
Leaders of developing nations jumped into Saturday's second-day of high-level speeches at the UN climate summit to press rich industrial countries to share their knowhow to fight global warming and ease the financial burdens they face -- while trumpeting their own natural resources that swallow heat-trapping carbon in the air.