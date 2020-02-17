TORONTO -- A recovery effort for a nine-year-old boy who fell through a patch of ice on Lake Erie Saturday afternoon has resumed following a delay caused by poor weather conditions.

Officers with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they were called to Peacock Point, located about 50 kilometres south of Hamilton, at around 4:30 p.m.

At the time, Const. Rodney LeClair said, a nine-year-old boy and an eight-year-old boy were sitting on the ice about 25 feet away from the shoreline “when a wave came up and swept the two males into the water."

#HaldimandOPP and OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit resuming search of area at Peacock Point in #Nanticoke this morning. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.^rl — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 17, 2020

A 10-year-old girl, who was with the two boys, then ran to the roadway and was able to flag down two people. The male and female passersby were able to pull the eight-year-old boy out of the water but the nine-year-old boy did not resurface.

LeClair said the girl who ran to get help is the sister of the missing boy.

Search efforts came to an end at sundown on Saturday and were expected to resume on Sunday morning but poor weather conditions caused a significant delay.

On Sunday afternoon, officials said dangerous conditions, described as high winds and the water being “a bit choppy,” made the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit unable to continue the “recovery situation.”

Officials returned to the area on Monday morning to search for the young boy, whose body is believed to be stuck underneath the ice.

“We are using a vessel equipped with a side scan sonar device to capture any images below the surface,” LeClair said while heading to the scene at around 9 a.m.

Updates to come…