TORONTO -- The search for an 80-year-old man who went missing Thursday after going boating on Lake Ontario in Oakville has now been deemed a missing person case.

“Despite a thorough search, the boater missing since Aug. 26 near Oakville has not been found,” Trenton Police said in a statement issued Saturday.

“Search efforts have been reduced, and the search is now a police missing person case. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

Robert Wyles

Police were called to the lake near the mouth of Sixteen Mile Creek just after 6 p.m. on Aug 26.

Officers were dealing with a broken-down boat when they found another vessel empty.

A search commenced with the help of police marine units from Halton, Peel and Hamilton, the Coast Guard and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton.

Police said 80-year-old Robert Wyles had purchased the vessel at Bronte Harbor.

Wyles, a resident of Durham Region, was observed alone, boarding the boat and leaving the harbor at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said Wyles has experience being out on the water, although it remains unclear if he was wearing a life jacket.

"He's a very experienced boater, we've been in touch with his family. On behalf of Halton Police, I would like to send our thoughts out to the family and friends of Mr. Wyles who are going through a very difficult time," Halton Police Const. Ryan Anderson told CP24.

Coast guard

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2215 or ext. 2216 or the Halton Police Marine Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5230.