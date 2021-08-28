TORONTO -- The search for an 80-year-old man who went missing Thursday after going boating on Lake Ontario in Oakville has now been deemed a missing person case.

“Despite a thorough search, the boater missing since Aug. 26 near Oakville has not been found,” Trenton Police said in a statement issued Saturday.

“Search efforts have been reduced, and the search is now a police missing person case. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

Police were called to the lake near the mouth of Sixteen Mile Creek just after 6 p.m. on Aug 26.

Officers were dealing with a broken-down boat when they found another vessel empty.

A search commenced with the help of police marine units from Halton, Peel and Hamilton, the Coast Guard and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton.

Police said 80-year-old Robert Wyles had purchased the vessel at Bronte Harbor.

Wyles, a resident of Durham Region, was observed alone, boarding the boat and leaving the harbor at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said Wyles has experience being out on the water, although it remains unclear if he was wearing a life jacket.

"He's a very experienced boater, we've been in touch with his family. On behalf of Halton Police, I would like to send our thoughts out to the family and friends of Mr. Wyles who are going through a very difficult time," Halton Police Const. Ryan Anderson told CP24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2215 or ext. 2216 or the Halton Police Marine Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5230.