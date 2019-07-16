

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto is currently basking in hot, humid and sunny weather conditions but a wet change is on the way.

Temperatures in the city are forecast to feel like 39 C Tuesday afternoon and despite a possible thunderstorm rolling through around 2 p.m., skies are expected to stay clear for most of the day.

Conditions won’t be ideal for Wednesday though, with a weather system moving towards Toronto forecast to bring rain to the region.

“We’ll have an unsettled Wednesday, with the forecast radar giving us rain starting at 2 a.m.,” CTV News Toronto weather specialist Nalini Sharma says.

Sharma says the forecast also calls for thunderstorm activity starting after 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

“Then it breaks up but we’ll see another band of thunderstorms after 2 p.m.”

Meanwhile, the heat and humidity are forecast to stick around for the rest of the week, with even hotter and more humid conditions forecast for Friday.

Temperatures are expected to feel above 40 C with the humidex over the weekend, Sharma says.

“But we have a 40 per cent chance of showers on Saturday,” Sharma says.