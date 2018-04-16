

Web Staff , CTV News Toronto





Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Monday, April 16, 2018:

York Catholic and York Region District school boards: All buses cancelled today due to inclement weather

Durham Catholic and Durham District school boards: Buses in Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 3, and Zone 4 have been cancelled today due to the weather

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: Buses cancelled and schools closed today due to standing water on roads and highways.

Toronto Catholic District School Board: School buses cancelled today due to weather but schools remain open

Toronto District School Board: School buses cancelled today due to weather but schools remain open

Dufferin County: School buses cancelled today due to weather

Peel District School Board: Buses cancelled and schools closed due to weather

Halton Catholic and Halton District school boards: Buses cancelled and schools closed due to weather

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All schools closed today due to weather.

University of Toronto Scarborough Campus: University will remain closed this morning and early afternoon. Morning and afternoon exams have been cancelled. Campus expected to reopen at 5 p.m. and evening exams will run as scheduled.