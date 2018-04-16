School bus cancellations and school closures for Monday, April 16, 2018
Web Staff , CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 5:42AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 16, 2018 6:54AM EDT
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Monday, April 16, 2018:
York Catholic and York Region District school boards: All buses cancelled today due to inclement weather
Durham Catholic and Durham District school boards: Buses in Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 3, and Zone 4 have been cancelled today due to the weather
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: Buses cancelled and schools closed today due to standing water on roads and highways.
Toronto Catholic District School Board: School buses cancelled today due to weather but schools remain open
Toronto District School Board: School buses cancelled today due to weather but schools remain open
Dufferin County: School buses cancelled today due to weather
Peel District School Board: Buses cancelled and schools closed due to weather
Halton Catholic and Halton District school boards: Buses cancelled and schools closed due to weather
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All schools closed today due to weather.
University of Toronto Scarborough Campus: University will remain closed this morning and early afternoon. Morning and afternoon exams have been cancelled. Campus expected to reopen at 5 p.m. and evening exams will run as scheduled.