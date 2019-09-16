

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Additional support has been put in place for students at a Mississauga school after an innocent teenager was killed in an “ambush-type” shooting over the weekend.

The shooting occurred in a parkette behind an apartment complex near Morning Star and Goreway Drives at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim killed in the shooting has since been identified as Grade 12 student Jonathan Davis. He attended Lincoln M. Alexander Secondary School in Malton.

Five other people were also wounded in the attack, including a 13-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and two other 17-year-old boys.

A spokeswoman for the Peel District School Board said members of the board's Critical Incident Response Team will be at the school to support both staff and students.

Carla Pereira said support staff will stay there as long as they're needed and that supports will also be available for staff and students at neighbouring schools.

Pereira says the board understands that violent incidents such as this one can affect those who live and work nearby.

At a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Peel Police Chief Chris McCord said that investigators believe the suspects were motivated, at least in part, by another rap video that had been shot in the same parkette by the same group and released earlier this week.

That video, he said, contained information “challenging other people within the community.”

McCord said that police have not yet been able to ascertain how many of the victims were involved in the video shoot, though he said that at least some of those shot were bystanders who were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“We believe their (the suspects) motive for coming here was to target those individuals shooting the rap video. There just happened to be a lot of people outside – it was a nice night last night – and they became victims caught up in this attack,” he said.

McCord said that one of the five surviving individuals struck by gunfire has since been released from hospital while the other four are listed in stable condition.

Peel regional police are still looking for at least seven suspects in the case.

Investigators say the suspects descended on the area surrounding an apartment complex, firing semi-automatic handguns indiscriminately.

With files from The Canadian Press.