School and bus cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 29
A school bus is covered in snow in this file photo. (The Indianapolis Star / Brent Drinkut)
Web staff, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 6:09AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 29, 2019 6:33AM EST
Here is a list of school and bus cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019:
Buses
Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board: All buses for Zones 1,2, 3 and 4 have been cancelled. Schools remain open.
Toronto Catholic District School Board: All school buses have been cancelled. Schools remain open.
Schools
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: All schools and administrative buildings have been closed for today.
Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board: All schools and administrative buildings have been closed for today.
Peel District School Board: All schools and offices have been closed for today. The closure also affects before and after school programs, including night school.