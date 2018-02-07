

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Scarborough high school teacher is facing charges after a 17-year-old student at the school told police she was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions.

The alleged assaults took place at her school in the Lawrence Avenue East and Kennedy Road area between late 2017 and as early as January 29, 2018.

A 42-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Courtice, Ont. resident Stephen Parkin, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation.

None of the charges have been proven in court. He is next expected in court on March 20.

In a letter addressed to parents, Winston Churchill Collegiate Institute principal Ian Bain said the teacher in question taught music and history.

“Upon learning of the allegations, staff acted immediately to place the employee on home assignment and to notify the authorities. School administration will continue to co-operate with police in their investigation,” the letter reads.

“While it is important to remember that laying criminal charges does not constitute guilt, and that a person is innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law, we also cannot and do not take these allegations lightly. The safety of our students is a top prioprity and we are committed to enforcing policies about their wel-being.”

Bain went on to say that school staff will make themselves available to any students with concerns about the situation. He also invited parents to a meeting at the school on Feb. 12 where Toronto District School Board officials can “review procedures and respond” to any questions.

“Our practice in a situation like this is to share as much information as we can with you,” Bain wrote. “However, please do keep in mind that, because this is a police matter, there is much that we cannot share or do not know.”