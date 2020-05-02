Scarborough shooting sends one person to hospital with serious injuries
Published Saturday, May 2, 2020 11:06PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, May 2, 2020 11:34PM EDT
TORONTO -- One person has been rushed to a hospital after a shooting in Scarborough Saturday evening.
It happened in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Tower Drive, west of Warden Avenue, at around 10:45 p.m.
Upon arrival, Toronto police said officers located a male victim suffering from serious injuries.
Police said they are looking for two suspects. One suspect fled the area on foot while the other fled in a white car.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.