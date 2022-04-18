Scarborough’s Muslim community unsettled as police search for motive in drive-by shooting injuring five men

As Toronto police search for the motive in a drive-by shooting that injured five men early Saturday morning, some members of Scarborough’s Muslim community are encouraging people to take extra precautions, but also stay calm.

Muslims are currently marking the holy month of Ramadan. Police said that following night-time prayers at the mosque, the five men gathered in the Cedar Heights Plaza at Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East to find a place to eat.

Police said they believe six shots were fired toward the men at around 1 a.m.

Abdul Majid Bala, the President of the Scarborough Muslim Cultural Centre, said he knows one of the men, who was seriously hurt. He said he came to meet the group from the centre before the shooting, which is two blocks away.

Bala said the man he knows was leading prayers that evening. He said more than five men had gathered, with others coming from homes and other locations.

He wants to know if the violence has something to do with Islamophobia.

“We are more interested to know why, than who did it,” he told CTV News Toronto Monday.

However, it’s a different feeling over at the Scarborough Muslim Association, also in the neighbourhood.

Secretary Yusuf Ingar told CTV News Toronto that he has spoken with the victims families. He doesn’t want people in the community to be fearful or panic.

“We do not have reason to believe this was a hate crime at this point,’ Ingar said in a statement. “We believe it’s absolutely essential the suspect(s) be apprehended before we can begin to heal as a community.”

Police say they are looking at and gathering video surveillance, and the reason behind the shooting is still under investigation.

“Just to be cautious we have notified the hate crimes unit, just to get more investigative resources together. We don’t know what the motive of the shooting is,” said Const. David Hopkinson Monday.

Police said a car fled north on Markham Road after the shooting.

Hanzlah Khan is the Imam Administrator at Jaame Masjid Scarborough, which is across the street from where the shooting took place, he said he spoke with one of the father’s of the victims who told him he’s thankful his son is alive.

“He’s doing well and of course the parents are concerned, and the congregants are concerned about the whole congregation,” Khan said.

He said leaders have spoken with the congregation to condemn the gun violence.

“Definitely our community was taken aback and hurt by this,” he said. “We told them to be extra cautious when they are going out and not to roam about.”