Scarborough crash leaves child seriously injured
TORONTO -- A crash in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon has sent a child to hospital with serious injuries.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Finch Avenue East for reports of a collision just after 1 p.m.
Officers with the Toronto Police Service said early reports from the scene indicated that a seven-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle.
The vehicle involved in the incident remained on scene, officers said.
Toronto Paramedics confirmed a pediatric patient had been transported from the scene of the crash to a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Roads remain blocked off in the area as an investigation into the incident is conducted by officials.