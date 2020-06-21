TORONTO -- A crash in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon has sent a child to hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Finch Avenue East for reports of a collision just after 1 p.m.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service said early reports from the scene indicated that a seven-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle involved in the incident remained on scene, officers said.

COLLISION:

**1:14 pm**

Glendowner Crt + Brigadoon Cres

- reports of 7 yr old male struck by vehicle

- unknown injuries

- vehicle o/s

- @TorontoMedics o/s

- consider alternate routes#GO1141872

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 21, 2020

Toronto Paramedics confirmed a pediatric patient had been transported from the scene of the crash to a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Roads remain blocked off in the area as an investigation into the incident is conducted by officials.